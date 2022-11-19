Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,024 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,024 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,615 shares of company stock worth $481,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.