Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,797 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Euroseas were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. Euroseas Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Univest Sec dropped their price target on Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Euroseas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Euroseas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

