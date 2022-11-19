Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 294.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $576.20 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $623.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.80.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

