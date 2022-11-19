FDx Advisors Inc. Has $92.02 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358,286 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $92,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 21,521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 12,525 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 37,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

MSFT opened at $241.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

