Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

