Financial Insights Inc. Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,590 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 12.9% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 37,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,542 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $241.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.85 and its 200 day moving average is $256.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

