First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.01

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 1113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. DA Davidson downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $814.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in First Foundation by 39.7% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 877,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after buying an additional 691,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after purchasing an additional 517,634 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 32.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,758,000 after purchasing an additional 309,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $5,279,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

