Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 30,590 shares during the period. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 138,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,434 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period.

FFC stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

