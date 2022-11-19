Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Fortis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Fortis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 96,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FTS opened at $39.93 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4116 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 77.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Edward Jones lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

