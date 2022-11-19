Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FULC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of FULC opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $337.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.