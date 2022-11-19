Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FULC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of FULC opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $337.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,630,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,985,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,772,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 117,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after acquiring an additional 237,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

