Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,534 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLOU opened at $15.82 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $30.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.