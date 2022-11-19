Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $150,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

XYLD opened at $40.13 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.