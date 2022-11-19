Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after buying an additional 691,299 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 12.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,912,000 after buying an additional 392,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HSIC shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.77. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.