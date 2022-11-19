Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,857.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 49 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.19. The company has a market cap of $960.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.