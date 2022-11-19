Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 12,154,671 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alight Stock Performance

NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.68. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.57 million. Alight had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 2.46%. Alight’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alight by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,879 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC lifted its position in Alight by 3.6% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 31,043,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alight by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,033,000 after purchasing an additional 542,762 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Alight by 9.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,519,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alight by 10.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 12,984,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

ALIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alight to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.