Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 12,154,671 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.68. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.57 million. Alight had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 2.46%. Alight’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ALIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alight to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
