Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Benchmark

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Benchmark to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s current price.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $357.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68. Holley has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Holley by 148.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

