Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 4.97.
About Impel Pharmaceuticals
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
