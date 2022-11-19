Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 252.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 92.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Shares of INGR opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.35. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

