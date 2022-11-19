Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $946,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Alicia Grande sold 90,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $1,215,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $778,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX opened at $15.59 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,398 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

