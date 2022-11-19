Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Stock Position Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,992.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $87.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $98.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

