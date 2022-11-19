iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $295,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $512,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $87.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

