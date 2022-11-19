iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $295.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.52 and its 200-day moving average is $307.42. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $261.80 and a 12 month high of $453.66.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

