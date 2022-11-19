Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,901 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,497,000 after buying an additional 601,946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,466,000 after buying an additional 3,534,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,195,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,817,000 after buying an additional 441,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after buying an additional 497,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

NYSE:HL opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.22 and a beta of 1.95. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -74.98%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

