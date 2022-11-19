Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BeiGene, Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BeiGene in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lui expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($10.93) for the year. The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($17.48) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $369.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,368 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

