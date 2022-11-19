JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.95. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.