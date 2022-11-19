Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,676 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,795 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.98.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

