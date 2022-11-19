Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,297,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.9% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $177,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 37,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 178,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Apple by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 63,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.29 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

