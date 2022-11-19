Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.21.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.31. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

