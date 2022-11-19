Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.30.

LESL stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,336 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after buying an additional 3,870,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after buying an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,660,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after buying an additional 322,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

