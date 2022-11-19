Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC stock opened at $144.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

