Martin Kelly Sells 20,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

