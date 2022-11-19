Mechanics Financial Corp Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,925.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,895.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,099,172,000 after buying an additional 9,830,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,644.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,685,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,202,879,000 after buying an additional 9,129,976 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

