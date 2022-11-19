Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Wealth Effects LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,521 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.3% of Wealth Effects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $241.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.85 and its 200-day moving average is $256.55. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

