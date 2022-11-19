Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,410,347 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,080 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,646,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 77,878 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 21,521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 12,525 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $241.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.