Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Macquarie began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Shares of MSFT opened at $241.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.55. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

