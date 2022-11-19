Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,912 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Macquarie started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $241.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.55. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

