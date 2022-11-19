Mizuho Lowers Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Up 12.9 %
NLTX opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.18. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $5.76.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
