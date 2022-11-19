monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Citigroup

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.56.
monday.com Stock Down 3.5 %
MNDY opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.63 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $404.79.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
