M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 42,439 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 233.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 78,779 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,319,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,476,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

