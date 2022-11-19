M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,357,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 18.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,917,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 301,523 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 45.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 137,130 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 148.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 119,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 71,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.34) to GBX 735 ($8.64) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.03.

KOS stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

In other news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

