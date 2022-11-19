M&T Bank Corp Takes $81,000 Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Telefónica by 88.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Telefónica by 37.0% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 776.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 28.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Telefónica from €2.90 ($2.99) to €2.70 ($2.78) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.02) to €4.10 ($4.23) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.23) to €4.20 ($4.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Telefónica Price Performance

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Shares of TEF stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 368.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.1553 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 2,002.00%.

Telefónica Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

