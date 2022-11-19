M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CareMax to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

CareMax Price Performance

About CareMax

Shares of CareMax stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.10. CareMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

