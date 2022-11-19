National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dundee Precious Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.
DPM has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.
In related news, Senior Officer David Rae purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 340,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,036,707.82.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
