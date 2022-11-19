Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NLTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NLTX stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $5.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.