Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $5.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

