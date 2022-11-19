Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCLH. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 277,709 shares of company stock worth $4,522,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

