Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AGCO by 527.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.88 and a 200 day moving average of $111.31. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

