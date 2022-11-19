Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,739 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $37.10 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

