Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,081 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $80,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $73,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.33 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0587 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

