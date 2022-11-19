Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 795 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRC opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

