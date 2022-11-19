Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 19.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 27.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $54.10.
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PENN Entertainment (PENN)
