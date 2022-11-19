Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 19.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 27.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.